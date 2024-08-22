Brinks, Slotkin talk DNC and West Michigan's importance

(WXMI) — Thursday is the final night of the Democratic National Convention. The spotlight will be on Kamala Harris’s keynote address but some of that light is on Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Elissa Slotkin are scheduled to speak before Harris’s address.

It’s part of an ongoing trend of Michigan lawmakers in the limelight at the DNC. A Michigan leader took the stage every night this week, including Sen. Gary Peters, Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The Mitten State’s influence was highlighted by Slotkin and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks.

“The enthusiasm from other states and the interest in what's happening in Michigan is really off the charts,” says Brinks. “We also, I think, are just a real reflection of what so much of America actually looks like.”

“That's the interesting thing about Michigan. Joe Biden won it in 2020 But Donald Trump won it in 2016; that's why we're a swing state,” says Slotkin. “That's why all the media come flying into our state to understand what Michiganders think. We're interesting that way — people split their tickets. They vote their person over the party, and I appreciate that about Michiganders.”

The idea of winning over Republicans and independents was another key theme at the DNC. Multiple Republicans delivered speeches. As for Brinks and Slotkin, they say the 2024 election is larger than any party.

“The message that I want people to hear is that we have a bright future, and we have leaders who have mapped out an inspiring route to how we implement that vision; that is really about people,” says Brinks.

“I don't think it's about Democrat, Republican… I think it's about, like, Team Normal,” says Slotkin. “Let's compromise, let's work together, let's get things done, and then Team Extreme, you know, people who are just, frankly, sometimes on both sides of the aisle who just… all they want to do is split people apart, fight, argue, be angry, and I think the majority of Americans want their government to work.”

During Slotkin’s remarks, she said she will campaign on her military and intelligence experience with a focus on national security.

Kamala Harris will cap off Thursday night by formally accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. Watch the speech on FOX 17.

