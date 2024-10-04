Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Bernie Sanders to speak at Grand Rapids 'grassroots event'

Bernie Sanders
Evan Vucci/AP
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Bernie Sanders
Posted

(WXMI) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to make an appearance in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Sanders will speak at Rosa Parks Circle on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., according to One Campaign for Michigan, which "energizes and mobilizes communities across Michigan to vote and get involved in electoral politics."

We’re told the U.S. senator will be a special guest at what's being called a “grassroots event” to discuss the stakes posed by this year’s election.

Visit mobilize.us to RSVP for the event.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot