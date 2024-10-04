Bernie Sanders to speak at Grand Rapids 'grassroots event'

(WXMI) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to make an appearance in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Sanders will speak at Rosa Parks Circle on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., according to One Campaign for Michigan, which "energizes and mobilizes communities across Michigan to vote and get involved in electoral politics."

We’re told the U.S. senator will be a special guest at what's being called a “grassroots event” to discuss the stakes posed by this year’s election.

Visit mobilize.us to RSVP for the event.

