Adam Hollier to challenge Shri Thanedar for 13th Congressional District

Former State Sen. Adam Hollier is challenging Rep. Shri Thanedar for Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

Hollier, who previously ran for the district and lost the primary to Thanedar in 2022, plans to announce his run on Tuesday afternoon with a kickoff event in Detroit.

The 38-year-old Army veteran has served as the director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency for the past 10 months, but is stepping down from that role to focus on his campaign.

In the announcement, Hollier announced endorsements from Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and former Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

Michigan's 13th Congressional District includes much of Detroit, along with the Grosse Pointes, Highland Park, Hamtramck and portions of Downriver.

He said his plan is to take on issues like affordable housing, healthcare access, job creation and more in Congress, as well as address gun violence.

“We need a Congressman who delivers, and we need it right now. Sadly, out-of-touch multimillionaires like Shri Thanedar seem more interested in posting memes than delivering for the district, and we’ve had enough,” Hollier said in a statement. “I’ve spent my entire life taking on the big fights and delivering for the people who need it most – and that’s exactly what I’ll do in Congress."

In 2022's Democratic primary, Hollier got the second-most votes behind Thanedar. The race had nine different candidates, and Hollier got 23.5% of the vote compared to 28.3% for Thanedar.

“Throughout his entire career Adam has stood up as a fighter for our community and delivered real results in service for the entire community,” said former Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence. “His life experience in the military, state government and community service has empowered him with the knowledge and compassion to serve and protect the hardworking people across this district and he’ll never stop fighting for us," Lawrence said in a statement.

