Trump endorses John James for Michigan governor, Nesbitt suspends campaign

ZEELAND, Mich — President Donald Trump endorsed Republican John James in the race for Michigan governor Monday night, a move that prompted Michigan Senate Minority Leader Eric Nesbitt to suspend his campaign and throw his support behind James.

Trump said in a statement:

"John has proved he has the courage and wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of his wonderful state and our nation."

Nesbitt announced he was ending his gubernatorial bid following the endorsement, also backing James.

"A divided primary only helps Democrats. It's time to unite. I'm asking every one of you who supported this campaign to stand with me behind John James, roll up our sleeves, and deliver a Republican victory in November," Nesbitt said.

ERIC NESBITT'S FULL RESPONSE BELOW

Friend,



When Trisha and I decided to enter this race nearly eighteen months ago, we knew the path to victory would be neither certain nor easy. But we were driven by a deep love for Michigan and an unshakable faith in its people and its future.



We ran to deliver a “Make It In Michigan” agenda for the farmers, families, autoworkers, seniors, and small business owners who have kept this state strong despite years of failed Democratic policies in Lansing. Over the past 18 months, I’ve had the honor of visiting all 83 counties, meeting salt-of-the-earth Michiganders who still believe the American Dream is alive here.



Trisha and I entered this race because we worry that the promise we grew up with — hard work, faith in God, and the drive that built America’s auto industry and middle class — is slipping away for our three young children. I ran to reverse the decline under Democrat control and bring President Trump’s proven successes to Michigan: cutting taxes, lowering costs, deporting criminal illegal immigrants, and restoring manufacturing jobs.



This campaign has always been about the people of Michigan and standing with President Trump to defeat the Democrats in November. Today, I am suspending my campaign and proudly joining President Trump in endorsing John James as Michigan’s next Governor.



John James is a decorated combat veteran who flew helicopters in Iraq, a successful businessman who created jobs, and a fighter who has consistently stood with President Trump’s agenda. He is the best candidate to defeat the Whitmer-Benson agenda of higher taxes, higher prices, woke policies, and incompetent leadership. A divided primary only helps Democrats. It’s time to unite. I’m asking every one of you who supported this campaign to stand with me behind John James, roll up our sleeves, and deliver a Republican victory in November.



To the hundreds of dedicated volunteers, supporters, and staff — and to every Michigander who offered encouragement and prayers — thank you. I am humbled by your trust and inspired by your belief in our state. To Trisha and our family, thank you for sharing me with this fight. I’m coming home a little sooner, but the mission continues.



As Senate Republican Leader, I will keep fighting every single day for the people of Michigan — and starting today, I’ll be fighting to elect John James our next governor.



Let’s win in November. Let’s Make Michigan Great Again.

- Aric and Trisha Nesbitt

Nesbitt's exit leaves Mike Cox and Perry Johnson as the remaining candidates in the Republican primary.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson also responded to the endorsement.

"Donald Trump's endorsement of John James is just more proof for voters that James will put his own extreme agenda ahead of what's right for Michigan. While families are struggling with the rising cost of everything – groceries, gas, prescription drugs – James has spent the last year focused on one thing: winning Donald Trump's approval," Benson said.

James is scheduled to attend a prayer breakfast and town hall in Zeeland Tuesday morning, his first public appearance since receiving the president's endorsement.

Election Day is Aug. 4.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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