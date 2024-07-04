‘I believe in his character’: California governor campaigns for Biden in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom paid a visit to South Haven Thursday afternoon to campaign for President Biden.

Newsom addressed the Van Buren County Democratic Party, touching on several topics including infrastructure and the economy.

He also talked about Biden’s performance at last week’s debate, saying things didn’t pan out the way Biden’s campaign had hoped but the president was himself during a meeting with Democratic governors Wednesday.

Newsom says that’s the man he wants reelected as president this November.

“I believe in his character. I believe that he has been one of the most transformative presidents in our collective lifetimes,” says Newsom. “I really believe there's a decency to Joe Biden, and I'm old fashioned. … Results matter. Politics is not just performative. Not just entertainment. It's about getting things done.”

Watch Newsom’s full speech below:

FULL SPEECH: California governor campaigns for Biden in South Haven

Meanwhile Pete Hoekstra, chairman of the Michigan GOP, responded to Newsom’s visit with the following statement:

"Gavin Newsom campaigning in Michigan shows just how out of touch Joe Biden and his team are to Michiganders and the struggles we face here."

