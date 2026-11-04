Kent County voters renew millage, approve funding for John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids Public Museum

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Kent County have approved a millage renewal that will continue to provide funding to the John Ball Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum.

According to unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk's Office, 198,946 people voted for and 98,364 people voted against the tax levy, a 67% to 33% split.

Now, for the next ten years, the millage's funds will be used to care for animals and artifacts, preserve museum collections, repair and improve exhibits, and offer educational programming at two of the county's most popular cultural institutions.

At a rate of 0.4086 mills, a homeowner in Kent County with a taxable value of $100,000 will likely pay around $40 a year to support the millage, which in its first year is expected to generate around $15.4 million.

Notably, none of the funds collected by the millage will be used to fund the design or development of an aquarium in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

"We are deeply grateful to Kent County voters for recognizing the value of the Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo," said Dale Robertson, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "These are more than places to visit. They are community gathering spaces where families, students and neighbors learn, connect and make memories. This vote shows how much residents value having these resources right here in their own backyard."

"We are honored to serve this community and grateful for the trust Kent County voters have placed in us," said Rob VerHeulen, Interim CEO of John Ball Zoo. "We deeply appreciate this funding, which helps us keep delivering educational programs, community benefits and meaningful experiences for Kent County residents."

Kent John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids Public Museum rally for 'critical' millage renewal Sam Landstra

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