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Whitmer endorses Haley Stevens in Democratic US Senate primary

Election 2026 Senate Michigan
Rod Lamkey/AP
FILE - Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)
Election 2026 Senate Michigan
Posted

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Friday, in a race with Abdul El-Sayed that has become a focal point for the party's fight between its moderate establishment and progressive wings.

"As governor, I have one strategy: Get things done," Whitmer said in a video posted on X. "Just like me, Haley will do whatever it takes to get things done for the people of Michigan."

The announcement came as Whitmer was also expected to attend a campaign event in Detroit with Stevens.

Stevens is in a tight race for the Democratic nomination against El-Sayed, a progressive supported by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The winner of the Aug. 4 primary will face Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers in November for a critical, battleground Senate seat now held by the retiring two-term Democrat Gary Peters.

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