What is Proposal 2 in Michigan? FOX 17 is breaking down the proposal ahead of Election Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're a regular in downtown Grand Rapids, there's a good chance you've been approached by a person holding a clipboard, armed with the question: "Do you want to get money out of politics?"

Those ubiquitous solicitors collected enough signatures to get their campaign, a grassroots effort led by Michiganders for Money Out of Politics, on the ballot.

FOX 17 reporter Sam Landstra breaks down the proposal in the video below:

What is Proposal 2 in Michigan?

When you vote this election, you'll see it in the form of Proposal 2.

Broadly, the proposal seeks to ban certain entities and people — state-regulated electric and gas utility companies, businesses with large state or local government contracts and certain people affiliated with these entities, including presidents, board members, lobbyists, and the immediate family members of these people — from making political contributions in certain state and local elections.

The proposal also seeks to require those who run certain issue ads to disclose information about those who donate to their cause.

"This isn't a Democrat or a Republican issue," said Bob Jennings, a volunteer leader with Yes on Prop 2 and Voters Not Politicians. "This is an issue that's right for the people."

Jennings, who lives in Cannon Township, was part of the grassroots effort to get Proposal 2 on the ballot, collecting more than 2,000 signatures at Rosa Parks Circle, local libraries and at events like ArtPrize.

"We should have more of a say in Lansing with our lawmakers than corporations and big money," he said. "That's not the case today."

According to the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, utilities spent nearly $250 thousand on elections in Michigan in 2024 and more than $1.37 million in 2022.

"We, as voters, have the opportunity to create legislation," Jennings said. "That's what we're trying to do."

In a statement to FOX 17, Consumers Energy said Proposal 2 was not in Michigan's best interest.

"Mop Up Michigan’s approach won’t eliminate money in politics—it will simply shift influence away from Michigan companies and toward wealthy national donors and special interests," Katie Carey, director of media relations for the company, said in part. "Meanwhile, local employers and their employees risk being sidelined. We will push back against any attempt to curtail the free speech rights of our co-workers."

Carey also commented on political donations made by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, saying, "The real irony is that some of the loudest critics of political spending are organizations actively engaged in political spending themselves."

In response, Jennings said, "We've taken some money from some large organizations that are progressive organizations, Democratic organizations. If they want to support us in doing the right thing, that's fine with us."

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For more on Proposal 2, click here to read a summary and analysis from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

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