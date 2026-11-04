Walker voters reject city's public safety millage proposal

WALKER, Mich. — Voters in Walker have rejected the city's first-ever millage proposal, a public safety measure that would have provided additional funding to the city's fire and police department.

According to unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk's Office, 6,251 people voted against and 5,507 people voted for the tax levy, a 53% to 47% split.

The proposal — a 10-year millage at a rate of 1.75 mills — was projected to annually cost a Walker homeowner with a taxable value of $100,000 around $175.

In its first year, the millage was projected to raise around $3 million.

The city proposed the millage to improve response times and working conditions at its fire stations — which are now staffed around the clock to accommodate the needs of a growing population — and also at its police station.

Walker Northview Comstock Park City of Walker proposes first-ever millage, seeks funding for EMS departments Sam Landstra

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