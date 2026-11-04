Voters reject millage, deny new round of funding for Kent County jail

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Kent County have rejected a millage that would have provided additional funding to the county jail.

According to unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk's Office, 174,341 people voted against and 115,998 people voted for the tax levy, a 60% to 40% split.

At a proposed rate of 0.98 mills, the Kent County Sheriff's Office sought to renew and increase the Corrections and Detentions Millage for the next 20 years, which in its first year would have cost a homeowner in Kent County with a taxable value of $100,000 around $100.

Specifically, the millage was proposed so the sheriff's office could improve its ability to provide medical and mental healthcare to detainees at the jail.

"This is really aimed at doing the work that we've already agreed to do, that we've been doing very successfully over decades," former Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said to FOX 17 prior to the election.

On Tuesday, voters rejected the millage.

Kent Funding for Kent County Correctional Facility on the ballot Sam Landstra

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