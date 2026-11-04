Sean McCann wins election in 4th Congressional District, AP projects, unseating Bill Huizenga

Democrat Sean McCann has won the election in Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District, unseating incumbent Rep. Bill Huizenga and flipping the seat from red to blue, the Associated Press projects.

McCann won the Democratic nomination earlier this year. He is currently a Michigan State senator representing District 19. He’s a Western Michigan graduate and served as the executive director of Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation and worked for the American Red Cross.

The win is another Congressional seat flipped for Democrats, who have taken control of both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

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Huizenga, 57, has served in Congress since 2011 and faced off against McCann in what many called his toughest re-election race.

He has represented the Fourth District since 2023 and before that the Second District since 2011.

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Jocelyn Benson speaks after election

The Fourth Congressional District covers Allegan and Van Buren counties, plus portions of Berrien, Calhoun, Ottawa and Kalamazoo counties.

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