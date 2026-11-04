Rep. Hillary Scholten wins re-election in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, AP projects

Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten has won re-election in Michigan’s Third Congressional District, beating Republican Terri DeBoer, the Associated Press projects.

With 89.2% of precincts reporting as of 12:55 a.m., Scholten has 57.3% of the vote compared to DeBoer with 41.2% of the vote.

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Scholten won her seat in 2022 after beating John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who beat incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the primary election.

She was facing Terri DeBoer, who was the Republican candidate. DeBoer spent more than three decades as a meteorologist in West Michigan. She most recently worked at Fox 17 until she retired in February.

Scholten released a statement shortly after the projection. It reads:

"West Michigan, thank you. It is the honor of my life to represent this community in Congress, and I am so grateful to everyone who put their trust in me tonight. This campaign was not one of promises, but one of results. We cannot slogan our way out of the problems facing our country, we need leaders who will do the tough work to lower costs, expand access to care, and curb corruption. To our volunteers, campaign staff, supporters, and my friends and family, thank you for being part of this effort. To everyone who put their trust in me tonight, I promise to do the very best that I can for our community, and our country. God helping me, I won’t let you down."

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