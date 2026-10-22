Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

FOX 17's Josh Berry, Sam Landstra break down the Michigan Senate debate in Southfield

FOX 17's Josh Berry, Sam Landstra break down the Michigan Senate debate in Southfield
Election 2026 Michigan Senate
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The race for Michigan's open Senate seat found its way to Southfield on Wednesday as Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed took the stage for their second and final debate.

FOX 17's Josh Berry and Sam Landstra attended the debate and, together with their colleagues at WXYZ-TV, spoke with the two candidates after the debate.

WATCH: FOX 17's recap of the Michigan Senate debate, post-debate:

FOX 17's Josh Berry, Sam Landstra break down the Michigan Senate debate in Southfield

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube

Watch the Pistons on The Spot!