SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The race for Michigan's open Senate seat found its way to Southfield on Wednesday as Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed took the stage for their second and final debate.

FOX 17's Josh Berry and Sam Landstra attended the debate and, together with their colleagues at WXYZ-TV, spoke with the two candidates after the debate.

WATCH: FOX 17's recap of the Michigan Senate debate, post-debate:

FOX 17's Josh Berry, Sam Landstra break down the Michigan Senate debate in Southfield

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