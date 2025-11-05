Election Results: Orchard View schools millage renewal fails

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Orchard View Public Schools will lose out on more than $3 million each year in funding after voters did not renew an expiring millage.

The unofficial results released late Tuesday night say with a total of 1,549 votes cast, 48.55% of neighbors voted yes to the millage, while 51.45% voted no.

The 10-year renewal of the non-homestead operating millage would have provided $3.1 million each school year.

The district previously told FOX 17 the funding would cover classroom resources, educator positions, and programs for students.

Without it, Orchard View schools will face staff cuts and the elimination of several programs, according to the district's director of finance and technology.

The millage would have only been levied against homes that are not primary residences in the district.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube