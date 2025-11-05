Election Results: Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson wins second term

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson has won the race to hold his office for a second term.

Based on unofficial election results, out 5,596 votes cast, 62.81% of neighbors voted for Johnson, while 37.19% voted for Garretson.

First elected in 2022, Johnson also served two terms as a city commissioner in Muskegon.

In an interview with FOX 17, Johnson said his priorities will be on attracting more housing developments and protecting the natural resources of the city.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube