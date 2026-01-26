Businessman Perry Johnson announces 2026 candidacy for Michigan Governor

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Perry Johnson, a Republican businessman, announced his candidacy for Governor of Michigan on Monday morning.

“Michigan families and small businesses deserve a government that works as hard as they do,” Johnson said. “We can deliver better services at lower cost by running state government with the same efficiency, accountability, and a results-driven mindset we used to help save the auto industry and businesses across the country.”

Johnson previously ran for President of the United States in March of 2023, before dropping out six months later. He also ran for the Republican nomination for Governor of Michigan in 2021, with a $1.5 million ad campaign that was featured in Super Bowl LV. But he was left off the ballot after the state Court of Appeals denied his request to be reinstated, following disqualification after Perry was one of five GOP candidates accused of using fradulent ballot petition signatures.

You can learn more about Perry at his campaign website.

