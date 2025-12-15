Bill Huizenga announces he's running for re-election to Congress

West Michigan's longest current serving lawmaker says he wants to stay in Congress, but he won't be going after a seat opening up in the U.S. Senate.

Representative Bill Huizenga announced Monday he will seek re-election in Michigan's 4th Congressional district.

First elected to Congress in the 2010 election, Huizenga is tied with Tim Walberg as the longest-serving lawmakers from Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives.

For months rumors swirled that Huizenga would run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Gary Peters at the end of 2026. Instead he'll look to continue his work in the lower chamber.

Big news! I am excited to announce that I am running to continue my work and to have the honor of serving Southwest Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives!

If re-elected, Huizenga would take his ninth term in Washington. No other Republican has announced a run for the district seat.

Assuming Huizenga remains unchallenged by another GOP member, he will have to beat out a Democratic challenger. Currently there are four candidates competing for the Democratic ticket, Richard Aaron, Diop Harris, Sean McCann, and Jessica Swartz.

District four represents all of Allegan, Berrien, and Van Buren counties along with parts of Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties.

