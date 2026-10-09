Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers spar in Michigan Senate debate over tariffs, Iran war and health care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's two candidates for U.S. Senate squared off in a debate Thursday night, clashing over gas prices, tariffs, the Iran war, artificial intelligence, immigration and surveillance technology — while also trading barbs over campaign finances, personal wealth and qualifications.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Michigan Senate candidates clash on tariffs, Iran war and health care

Gas prices and the federal gas tax

Both candidates support pausing the federal gas tax. El-Sayed said the war in Iran is the root cause of high prices and wants to hold oil and gas companies accountable for profiteering. Rogers supports pausing the gas tax at both the state and federal levels and advocates for a diesel rebate and a temporary pause on diesel exports.

Tariffs and trade

El-Sayed supports targeted, smart tariffs aligned with UAW recommendations. He opposes the Trump administration's across-the-board tariff approach, which he called chaotic and costly.

Rogers said some tariffs have benefited Michigan — citing the Chevy Silverado return, a third shift at Detroit Diesel and Traverse City cherries — but said he wants a negotiated deal and has contacted the White House and Secretary of Commerce to push for one.

Health care

El-Sayed supports Medicare for All — cradle-to-grave coverage with no premiums, copays or deductibles. He said families could keep private insurance if they choose.

Rogers opposes Medicare for All. He said it would cost families $20,000 in new taxes annually and eliminate private health insurance.

Immigration

El-Sayed wants to abolish ICE and return to an INS-era approach to immigration enforcement that operates within constitutional boundaries. He supports a secure southern border and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants currently in limbo.

Rogers supports the Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategy overall. He identified the public-facing Minnesota ICE operation as something that "probably wasn't appropriate." Rogers opposes open borders and decriminalizing illegal border crossing.

The war in Iran

El-Sayed strongly opposes the war and wants to end it through diplomacy, similar to the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal approach. He said the war is directly driving up fuel and grocery prices.

Rogers said the war has achieved significant military objectives — setting back Iran's nuclear program at least 20 years and decimating its military — and believes now is the right time to wrap it up.

Artificial intelligence and data centers

El-Sayed supports a "terms of engagement" framework for data centers. He wants AI placed under democratic and public control rather than left to private investors, and expressed concern that AI could eliminate nearly 50% of white-collar jobs.

Rogers supports a one-year statewide moratorium on new data center development to allow communities to evaluate water use, power needs and property tax impact. He said all generated property taxes from data centers should go directly back to residents of the host municipality.

Surveillance and flock cameras

El-Sayed supports federal guardrails on surveillance technology and opposes surveilling citizens without their consent.

Rogers said local and state governments — not the federal government — should regulate flock cameras when used on citizens who have committed no crimes. He supports surveillance tools used for national security and counterterrorism purposes.

Israel and U.S. military aid

El-Sayed opposes direct U.S. military funding to Israel. He declined to commit to providing defensive weapons to Israel even in the event of an attack, saying he does not want U.S. tax dollars buying weapons for other countries. He called both Israel and Iran "dangerous in their own way."

Rogers strongly supports Israel's right to exist and defend itself. He said he would withdraw support only if Israel used nuclear weapons, which he said he has never heard Israel suggest.

The two candidates have another debate scheduled Oct. 21 with WXYZ in Detroit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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