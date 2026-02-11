One-on-one with Republican Mike Cox, former Michigan AG running for governor

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox is running as a Republican for Michigan governor. He says he wants to make big changes to the tax system and strengthen education.

I asked Cox for his take on supporting manufacturing jobs and how he would drive our economy forward.

“Let’s eliminate income tax. 11 other states that have are the most successful. Re-enact Right to Work. It allows workers to choose whether to join a union or not. It matters because job creators all over the country view Michigan as stuck in the 70s," Cox said.

“Where do you stand on tariffs?" I asked.

"We all want jobs to stay here. Four uncles and aunts in the UAW. Big deal. The UAW is on board with the president. I know there’s uncertainty but I’m confident the president is going to move the needle," Cox said.

On the topic of education, Cox is critical of what we've seen statewide and wants to bring more change.

“Fourth graders in Michigan, unfortunately, read at a lower rate than every state except two. Require 3rd graders to be able to read. Give more resources and number two, more transparency. Let every parent know how their neighborhood school is doing. Allow parents to choose what’s best for their children," Cox said.

As for public safety, he said our state also falls short and can do much better.

“Where do you feel change should be made?" I asked.

"U.S. News & World Report says we’re 38th or 12th from the bottom. Beef up MSP & provide more resources to MDOC," he said.

As for stopping the division in Lansing between both parties, he said he's thrived working closely with Republicans and Democrats and can do it again.

“Whitmer said fix the damn roads. She puts out a proposal and doesn’t engage the legislature. That’s not leadership. You have to hold yourself accountable to be a leader," Cox said.

Mike said he's also focused on taking steps to keep young people from leaving our state. He's also proud of securing $500 million in settlements for victims of sexual abuse as a private practice attorney.

We hope to interview the other candidates in the future.