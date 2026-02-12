One-on-one with Republican gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson

(WXYZ) — With the 2026 gubernatorial election on the horizon, we're interviewing every candidate who has declared for the governor's election.

I recently sat down with businessman Perry Johnson, who was also a candidate in 2022 before he and several others were removed from the ballot for a signature scandal.

"I’m a fellow that grew up in America with literally relatively nothing. My parents couldn’t afford to send me to college, but because we live in this great country, anything is possible," Johnson said.

As a Republican candidate for governor who also ran for president, Johnson is stressing his background in business as a key factor in his ability to lead.

“I got into the auto industry fairly early with Borg Warner," he said.

He says he pioneered solving problems with quality issues, taking on Japanese auto competitors.

“I ended up introducing statistical process control. Into the supply base, Ford and all the other companies," Johnson said. “And I spent my entire life, bringing efficiency to companies. That’s all I have been doing.”

Johnson told us his companies now do business in roughly 67 countries across the globe, and he also has a vision for beefing up our state's economy and creating jobs.

“In terms of jobs and economy, what’s your view?

"We need to shrink government and be more efficient. My plan is simple," he said. “Eliminate our state income tax. The government throws away a lot of money, and I want to stop that. We have to have manufacturing in the United States.”

“Do you support the tariffs in place?" I asked.

"Absolutely. They’ve been necessary for a long time," Johnson said.

He said we also need to have better efficiency when it comes to our infrastructure and when it comes to working with both parties.

“If you’re running a company, you have to negotiate all the time. People have to be happy and if you can get them excited, they’re going to perform much more effectively," Johnson said.

“Talk about education, where we are. Your plan to move forward?” I asked.

“Our overall effectiveness in schooling and education is abysmal. A lot of this is techniques. We have some districts the best in the country. Others at the bottom. We have to start at the beginning to make sure they understand the basics," he said.

On the topic of public safety, he also said he wants to give more support to law enforcement.

“When you take a look at some of the cities, like Detroit. We have areas that it’s not that great. We’re known as having a very high crime rate," Johnson said. “Now, my goal is to get people to flock here like they once did.”

Johnson describes himself as a proud pro-abortion husband and father, who wants to build a better future for our kids, and he said no one is better qualified to be governor.

“I’ve spent my whole life bringing efficiency to companies, now I want to bring that same experience to government," hesaid.

