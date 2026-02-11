(WXYZ) — A relative newcomer to politics is running in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial election.

Republican Anthony Hudson tells me he believes he has the right formula to lead Michigan forward. His top priority, he said, is shrinking the size of the state's government.

"Tell more about your background and why you’re in this race," I told Hudson.

“Originally from Texas, I moved to Michigan 13 years ago. Average people talk about what’s bothering them and their concerns. Here we are. We’ve gained momentum. Over 2 million hits on social media. I’ve lived and seen what happens based on our representation out of Lansing," Hudson said.

As a proud father and Michigander, Hudson worked as a truck driver and said he believes making our state government smaller is a must.

Watch our full interview with Hudson in the video below

One-on-one with Republican Anthony Hudson, who is running for Michigan governor

“What is your platform? Jobs, economy?" I asked.

"Our government in Lansing for our state is too big. It’s huge and you and I have to pay for that," he said.

“What would you do to bring jobs and business here?" I asked.

"Give people full ownership of jobs and businesses. When you bring jobs people come back. Eliminate property and state income tax. We want people to keep their money," he said.

He said he is anti-abortion, pro-Second Amendment and also fixing our roads, but not in the way we've seen before.

“You’ve seen roads up close. What do you want to do differently?" I asked.

"Take money and allocate it for our roads. Driving a truck I feel every bump. Take $8.1 billion from MDOT, disperse to counties. Let road commissions do their jobs and have funding," Hudson said.

Hudson said he also supports President Donald Trump on public safety and education and believes we need to be safer and do more to help young people learn.

“I grew up with two uncles that were cops 31 years. My father was a police chief. There’s a lot of passion for law enforcement," Hudson said.

“President Trump has talked about restructuring the Department of Education. Where do you fall and how do you agree with his position?" I asked.

" I believe states should have control. What we’re doing in Michigan isn’t working," he said.

“Names like Duggan. Sheriff Swanson. Benson. How do you compete when they’ve had a lot of time to get the message out?" I asked.

"I’m not here to target and attack them. I need to focus on me. How do you work with both sides? We have to have a level of aggression, to go in. Someone who can go to bat on other side of the aisle, the policies don’t just help Republicans or Democrats. They help all of us as a society," Hudson said.

He also said he wants to see safety courses for people who own guns but doesn't agree with laws telling people how to store them.

