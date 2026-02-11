Interview with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson on run for Michigan governor

(WXYZ) — Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson is the latest person to throw a hat in the ring in the race for Michigan governor.

The sheriff officially announced that he was entering the 2026 Michigan gubernatorial race at a function on Thursday night.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson talks about gubernatorial run

Sheriff Swanson has served in various law enforcement roles, including corrections, criminal investigation, human trafficking and more.

During his tenure as sheriff, Swanson helped create the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST). The team, according to the sheriff’s office website, has led to the arrest of more than 150 people on charges ranging from human trafficking to criminal sexual conduct.

Swanson attended Mott Community College and has a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Michigan.

Over the past few years, Swanson has made more national appearances, including most recently speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan are also running for governor. Duggan announced his candidacy in December but he is running as an Independent. Aric Nesbitt, the Republican Minority leader in Michigan's senate, also announced that he will be running for governor in 2026.

