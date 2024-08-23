Former President Trump to address National Guard conference at Huntington Place in Detroit on Monday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Detroit on Monday to address the National Guard Association of the United States’ 146th General Conference & Exhibition.

It's not clear yet what time Trump's appearance will be. The organization invites the candidates from both parties to address their conference in election years. They note Vice President Kamala Harris has also been invited to speak.

Trump spoke to the association's conference while a candidate in 2016.

The conference and exhibition runs Friday through Monday at Huntington Place. More than 4,000 people are expected to attend.

“Members of the National Guard are more than defenders of democracy, we’re all participants,” said retired Maj. Gen. Francis M. McGinn, the NGAUS president in a news release. “We want to know how the next administration will support the National Guard and whether the Guard will continue its prominent role in the National Defense Strategy.