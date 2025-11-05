Election Results: East Grand Rapids voters pass school funding proposals

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors in East Grand Rapids have passed a funding proposal for the city's public school district.

Based on unofficial election results, the 10-year, half-mill levy received a majority of votes.

The funds from the millage will be used to pay for the construction and repair of facilities, technology and transportation.

Per Kent County's elections website, the millage will raise around $550,000 in its first year.

