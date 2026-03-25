Excellence in Education: Victoria Hill

Victoria Hill is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Amber McGee, Victoria's nominator, says, “My son was in Mrs. Hill's fourth grade class last year. He has always struggled with reading and spelling. Mrs. Hill was able to introduce several accommodations that allowed him to grow, excel, and instill confidence in him.”

“Throughout the year and at the end of the year I'll do classroom transformations, usually central around a theme like camping or the Super Bowl, and it just makes learning an experience and the why they show up,” says Victoria, “Throughout the year and at the end of the year I'll do classroom transformations, usually central around a theme like camping or the Super Bowl, and it just makes learning an experience and the why they show up.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Victoria Hill from Superior Central Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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