Excellence in Education: T.J. Klein

T.J. Klein is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Isaac Zocco, T.J.’s nominator, says, “Hey Coach K! I nominated you because of all the extra time you put into us before school, after school. And you make us feel like we’re a part of your classroom and a part of your team.”

“I guess it goes all the way back to fifth or sixth grade,” says T.J., “I just had teachers I fell in love with, you know, that meant something to me, and made school fun and I just always wanted to be that for my students. You know, I get students from, you know, a lower economic standard sometimes that I don’t have a positive outlook on life and I try to give them that before they leave high school.”

T.J. from Big Rapids High School receives a $2000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

