Excellence in Education: Spencer Vanderheide named Educator of the Year!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Lottery announced its 2022 Educator of the Year!

Spencer Vanderheide of Kenowa Hills High School was selected out of 34 Excellence in Education award winners from the 2021–22 school year.

Mr. Vanderheide was at school when Michigan Lottery surprised him with the honor.

"It’s just an incredible honor to win that award and to be seen that we’re doing good work," says Mr. Vanderheide. "If you’ve heard me say nothing else these entire four years, I hope you hear me say this – you are enough. You matter. You are worth it. You are known. And you are so loved."

Michigan Lottery gave Mr. Vanderheide a $10,000 check for his exemplary service to his students.

Michigan Lottery says they've awarded more than $26 billion to outstanding Michigan educators since 1972.

