Excellence in Education: Spencer Vanderheide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spencer Vanderheide is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"At the end of the day, he closes off every class saying, 'You are enough; you matter; you're worth it; you are known; you are loved,'" says Natasha Alvarez, Vanderheide’s nominator. “And I just think that is something that students should hear more often.”

“I saw students' anxiety going through the roof, stress going through the roof, depression going through the roof, and the question was, What are schools going to do about it?” says Spencer. “I couldn't just sit back and watch students struggle and suffer without some sort of support in the school.”

Spencer has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Kenowa Hills High School will receive a $500 grant.

