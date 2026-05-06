Excellence in Education: Shawn Flock

Shawn Flock is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Jalisa Danhof, Shawn’s nominator, says, “Mr. Flock is a Math Interventionist at Daisy Brook Elementary, but he's also the heartbeat of our school. Every morning, in every kind of Michigan weather, he's outside directing traffic between our two elementary schools. And I'm not exaggerating, his traffic direction is Olympic level. It's precise, energetic, and honestly impressive to watch.”

“I didn't know I wanted to be a teacher,” says Shawn, “I was actually going to be an accountant. I realized, though, what do I enjoy? Because if you want a job, you want to enjoy it. I said, well, I enjoy working with kids. That led me to education. I can see them grow, I can see the light in their face when they understand something that maybe was difficult for them. That makes you proud as an educator.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Shawn Flock from Daisy Brook Elemenary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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