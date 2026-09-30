Excellence in Education: Sarah Kaminski

Sarah Kaminski is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Megan Tresnak, Sarah’s nominator, says, “She truly pours her heart and soul into all of the kids that she teaches, and to the staff and all of the people in the school. Now, the next thing we love about her class? The snacks! She personally makes sure that there is no kid that is hungry in her class, because she buys the snacks for the class.”

When asked why she uses her own money to buy a lot of things for her class, Sarah said “To make teaching special. I remember in first grade all the special extra things that my teacher did. From that point on, I knew I wanted to be an educator and do similar things like she did. The memories are what counts, and that's what kids remember.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Sarah Kaminski from Ludington Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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