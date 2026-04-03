Excellence in Education: Olivia Vogl

Olivia Vogl is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Katie Cole, Olivia’s nominator, says, “Last year, my daughter was diagnosed with type one diabetes and cystic fibrosis, and she took it on her own time to educate herself on both of those diseases so my daughter felt comfortable being in her classroom.”

When asked what advice she was given when she first started, Oliva said “My honest answer was don't do it. But I think that it's just in education it's one of those careers that it's only gotten a little more difficult. But my advice was to be yourself, especially with younger students. Showing them that you can be exactly who you are is so key because they look up to you. You're the adult in the room. You know, you don't have to be the fun teacher, you don't have to be the goofy teacher or the really strict teacher. You can just be exactly who you are, and that's what I've tried to do ever since.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Olivia from Bath Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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