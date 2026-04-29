Excellence in Education: Michael Stoneback

Michael Stoneback is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Allison Vandriessche, Michael’s nominator, says, “You can find Mike coaching on the soccer field, but you can also find him volunteering in almost every single sporting event in some way, shape or form and cheering students on. Mike lives and shows us what it means to serve other people.”

When asked what has kept him going for 25 years, Michael said “It's the kids. It's all about relationships with the kids. It's just connecting with them. They know I'm there for them. I love the fact that every day is something new, a new challenge, new people to work with. It's just been a really good experience.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Michael Stoneback from Pinconning High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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