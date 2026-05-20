Excellence in Education: Michael Domagalski

Michael Domagalski is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Lucille Soper, Michael’s nominator, says, “My favorite thing about Mr. D is he's always willing to push us to be the best that we can be. He also understands we all have strengths and weaknesses, but all we can do is work to improve them.”

“I loved being a teacher, but I felt like as a teacher I had an impact on running national junior honor society or running my classroom,” says Michael, “I was encouraged to go into the principalship, and looking at the lens of the impact you can make as a principal is much bigger, and I really enjoy that. I just feel humbled to have the opportunity to be a principal in our school district and in our communities.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Michael from Palms Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube