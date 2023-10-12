Excellence in Education: Melissa Brown

Melissa Brown is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Kelly Morrell, Melissa’s nominator, says, “Mel Brown is a determined, dedicated and down-to-earth teacher with a plainspoken demeanor that the students love and gravitate towards. She's an amazing teacher, role model and mentor to our youth.”

“I have a lot of kids who go on my trip to France. Those kids develop so much confidence,” says Melissa, “It's just...makes me so proud that I could just be a part of that journey and help them see what they're capable of and what kind of positive changes they can make, not just for their own lives, but for their community as well. That's the stuff I love.”

Melissa from Mona Shores High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube