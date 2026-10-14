Excellence in Education: Matthew Harris

Matthew Harris is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Elijah Kinzer, Matthew’s nominator, says, “He's the most dedicated teacher I know. Whether it's 6:30 in the morning when we start practice or nine at night when we end, he's always there to help every student.”

When asked what it's like to see the same kids year after year and see their progression, Matthew says “That's the best part about it. Some of the kids I've seen four years, some before that was seven years because they taught at the middle school before. And you got to see these kids go from not knowing their teammates all, and to really loving it and being part of this community. And then when they're seniors, being leaders and passing it down to the new ninth graders and just seeing all this growth, and then they come back and tell me everything they're doing off in college and everything else. That's the best part."

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Matthew Harris from Rochester Adams High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube