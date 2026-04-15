Excellence in Education: Lori Matthews

Lori Matthews is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Alicia Lazette, Lori’s nominator, says, “Lori has contributed to our school by helping develop this beautiful courtside garden space called the Bulldog Biodome, in which she has all of our students helping and contributing.”

“We're an old building and you know how old buildings, they have these courtyards right in the middle of the school,” says Lori, “And it was really just a relatively unused space, and I really just took that project under my wing to make it a usable, restful space, a learning space, a space where kids can just go out there and sit in the nice weather and relax. They really just need that out there. Such a valuable thing for them.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Lori Matthews from Summerfield Junior Senior High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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