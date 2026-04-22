Excellence in Education: Leah Haworth

Leah Haworth is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Joelle Sangar, Leah’s nominator, says, “Me and my brother both had her as a teacher, and we will know her as our favorite teacher until the end of time. For, like, learning she would make up games so we would learn it better. And like, learning was fun and like, made me want to go to school!”

“Third grade is such a fun age because the kids, they're getting into pre-teen, but they're just really sweet and they, for the most part, love school,” says Leah, “And that is my big goal with third grade, is I want them to come to school, and I want them to love being there every day. Like my student said, we play a lot of games. We try to keep it very upbeat, and I find that the learning comes as a byproduct of that, really and truly.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Leah Haworth from Douglas Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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