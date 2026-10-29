Excellence in Education: Joe Sturm

Joe Sturm is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Ayl Shiels and Amelie Janssens, Joe’s nominator, says, “He cares about each and every student’s well-being just as much, if not more, as the material he's teaching. He exemplifies all the qualities we value most in our teachers, and that's why we believe he deserves this award.”

“I want to keep doing this until it stops being fun, and so far I don't see that happening anytime soon,” says Joe, “I work with really great people, there's really great students at Petoskey. You get kids in different spots coming in, and then kind of getting them to the same place at the end is really cool, and we have all those little light bulb moments along the way. I get to come in and laugh and do what I love every day, and there's nothing better than that.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Joe Sturm from Petoskey High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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