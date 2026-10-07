Excellence in Education: Joe Matulis

Joe Matulis is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Joe’s nominator says, “I'm nominating Joe Matulis because he is a physical education teacher but includes so much more in his lessons for elementary students, like math and physics. At our school, we developed a student-driven outdoor ice rink project that integrates STEM learning across grade levels.”

When asked why he incorporates STEM into his physical education class, Joe says “I don't think it's typical, but not everything we do needs to be typical. I was really lucky to learn how to ski and skate, and I want my students to have all those experiences so they can figure out what they're interested in.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Joe Matulis from Riley Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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