Excellence in Education: Jennifer Farmer

Jennifer Farmer is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Brenda Hall, Jennifer’s nominator, says, “Jennifer's made a big impact on me and in my position as office manager and paraprofessional”

Jennifer has been an educator for 25 years and just this school year began a position as a teacher and principal at Big Jackson Public School, which is a one room schoolhouse.

“This is the first time I've had the honor and privilege to be in a one room schoolhouse,” says Jennifer, “We spend a lot of time together. We really focus on individual levels for the kids and meeting them where they are, because it's all about that student and their learning. I just feel so much excitement to help them keep growing.”

Jennifer from Big Jackson Public School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

