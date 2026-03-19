Excellence in Education: Jeff Snody

Jeff Snody is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Jeff’s nominator says, “Mr. Snody is the kind of teacher who changes lives. He supports his students, builds their confidence, and makes school a better place for everyone.”

When asked why someone should consider being an educator, Jeff said “Just for the reward you get every day, you know, the smiles, the “hi’s”, the high fives, you know, just the connections that you make with the students. Those emails that you get where it's like, hey, Mr. Snody, you probably don't remember me, but, you know, I'm in college and I'm going into education because of what you did.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Jeff Snody from Sarah Banks Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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