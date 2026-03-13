Excellence in Education: Bryeana Rinvelt

Bryeana Rinvelt is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Rebecca Heckman, Bryeana's nominator, says, “Bryeana is in her fourth year of teaching. She is the teacher that every school hopes for, but more importantly, she is the teacher that every student deserves!"

“I've got a couple projects that I really, really enjoy bringing into the classroom, but more specifically, bringing students out of the classroom,” says Bryeana, “Just being able to see their perspective on the world when they're out in those environments and just get to see them explore more about not only ecology and wilderness, but just what the world has to offer for them. They can actually teach me a lot in those settings too. It's a super empowering, awesome experience."

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Bryeana Rinvelt from Inland Lakes Secondary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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