Excellence in Education: Brandon Bailey named Educator of the Year

After 34 weeks of highlighting outstanding educators from across the state, the 2026 Educator of the Year has been chosen and the winner is Brandon Bailey!

Brandon was at school when Michigan Lottery surprised him with the honor.

“I think when I heard about this back in December or January, I think it's just, you know, one of those things that makes us teachers feel excited that, you know, and proud that we feel recognized for all the things that we do,” says Brandon. “Student success is what drives my passion. So I just like seeing the look of success on their face when that lightbulb goes off and they've learned new things and learned it in cool new ways, how they can apply it.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

For being named Educator of the Year, Brandon receives a $10,000 dollar check from Acting Lottery Commissioner Joe Froehlich.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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