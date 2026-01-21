Excellence in Education: Brandon Bailey

Brandon Bailey is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Heidi Collins, Brandon’s nominator, says, “Brandon is extremely dedicated to his students, colleagues, and overall community success. He works tirelessly with each student for academic as well as social successes.”

“When I teach the kids, if it's in their hands and they're doing it, then they have a better grasp of what's going on,” says Brandon, “That's one of my big philosophies in the classroom. So, we do a lot of hands on, the kids are doing it, that makes sure that they understand it and how it works in the real world.”

Brandon from Forest View Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

