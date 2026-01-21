Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

NewsExcellence in Education

Excellence in Education: Brandon Bailey

This week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Brandon Bailey from Forest View Elementary
Excellence in Education: Brandon Bailey
Screenshot 2026-01-21 162930.jpg

Brandon Bailey is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Heidi Collins, Brandon’s nominator, says, “Brandon is extremely dedicated to his students, colleagues, and overall community success. He works tirelessly with each student for academic as well as social successes.”

“When I teach the kids, if it's in their hands and they're doing it, then they have a better grasp of what's going on,” says Brandon, “That's one of my big philosophies in the classroom. So, we do a lot of hands on, the kids are doing it, that makes sure that they understand it and how it works in the real world.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Brandon from Forest View Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

FOX 17 EIE 2025 MI Lottery 960x720.png

Excellence in Education

Nominate an Educator