Excellence in Education: Avery Whitten

Avery Witten is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Jenifer Alflen, Avery’s nominator, says, “She builds confidence and trust and is just the ideal person that you want your child to have as a freshman in high school when times are tough. And I appreciate her being her person.”

“I luckily get to work in the school district that I graduated from,” says Avery, “So a lot of the teachers that I had there were incredible educators. They would make everyone feel included, and they wanted to make sure that, like, everyone kind of knew what was going on, even if you didn't feel comfortable with it.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Avery Witten from Linden High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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