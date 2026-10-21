Excellence in Education: Angela Krueger

Angela Krueger is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Angela’s nominator says, “She takes the time to get to know each of us, not just as students, but as people. She supports us, pushes us to do our best and celebrates our growth.”

When asked about the Marshall School District community, Angela says “Well, it's an amazing community. I love living there. My children have gone to school at Marshall Public Schools, and my administrators are my past students. That is something to be proud of. They were in my classroom, and now I look to them as my administration. It's really come full circle, my career has. Just an amazing community, amazing people. It's just, it's a great place to work."

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Angela Krueger from Marshall High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube