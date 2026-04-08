Excellence in Education: Amy Hindbaugh-Marr

Amy Hindbaugh-Marr is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Grady Andrews, Amy’s nominator, says, “I requested help from some students in our school to show just how much they appreciate all of her hard work. Our students called Mrs. Hindbaugh-Marr supportive, hilarious, fun, cool, kind-hearted, amazing, engaging, vibrant, passionate.”

“I hope that my students are able to take from my room that it's okay to take risks,” says Amy, “You don't have to match what everyone else is doing or what is expected, and know that there's a different way to solve a problem. That's what I hope.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Amy Hindbaugh-Marr from Ithaca Public Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

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