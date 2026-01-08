Excellence in Education: Allison Hansen

Allison Hansen is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Molly Caldwell, Allison’s nominator, says, “She is an amazing teacher who does a great job building relationships with her students years after they have passed through her elementary school.”

“I always wanted to be a teacher, and my goal is to make sure that kids want to come to school each day,” says Allison, “I teach fifth grade, we're doing US history. The kids act out all of the skits leading to the Revolutionary War. And then at the very end, I take all of the clips and I turn them into a video, and we have popcorn, and they are the actors in their own movie. Just making the learning fun, engaging, hands on, they get excited and I feel like they learn more.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Allison from Pattengill Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube