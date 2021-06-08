Janice Smith named Educator of the Year!

DETROIT, Mich. — Janice Smith is this year's Excellence in Education: Educator of the Year!

Janice was personally congratulated in a video by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II in recognition for her services to her students.

Gilchrist said, "As a Detroiter and the Lieutenant Governor of Michigan, on behalf of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and on behalf of the entire state of Michigan, we thank you so much."

“I was super excited, stunned, amazed,” Janice reflected on when she received news of the award. “If you treat all kids like they're your child, they are going to get the best, right?”

Janice has received $10,000 from the Michigan Lottery for being this year's Excellence in Education: Educator of the Year.

READ MORE: Excellence in Education: Janice Smith

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube