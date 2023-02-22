Excellence in Education: Zach Baker

LANSING, Mich. — Zach Baker is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Lindsey Schmitt, Zach’s nominator, says, "Zach is such a great teacher who spends endless amounts of hours outside of the classroom ensuring that his students have everything that they need to set them up for success.”

"At every turn where I needed a helping hand, there was somebody there to help me out, and that's why I got into education," says Zach. "I just care about people and want them to be successful."

Zach has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Fulton Public Schools will receive a $500 grant.

